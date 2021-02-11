AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: KENTA & OMEGA vs MOXLEY & ARCHER, DARBY ALLIN DEFENDS TNT TITLE

The Inner Circle is a hot topic as of late.

Sammy Guevara announced on Dynamite (results here) that he is leaving the faction. He tried explaining his issues with MJF, however their talk turned sour when MJF tried recording the conversation. Guevara destroyed MJF’s phone and punched him in the gut.

After MJF and Chris Jericho beat The Acclaimed, Sammy Guevara informed Jericho that he’s had enough. He went on to tell Alex Marvez that he needs some time away to refocus.

In other Inner Circle news, Santana and Ortiz will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship next week. The winners will then defend against Jericho and MJF at Revolution on March 7.

Next week’s Dynamite will now feature the following: