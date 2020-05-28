AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: MIKE TYSON APPEARS, DOUBLE OR NOTHING FALLOUT

AEW Dynamite Results

May 27, 2020

The Inner Circle is backstage licking their wounds from Double or Nothing. Chris Jericho says tonight they recoup with the first ever Inner Circle Pep Rally, they’re going to figure out how to get back on top, and… they have to figure out how to sell all the “Stadium Stampede 2020 Champions” t-shirts they bought. At least it’s just a few boxes, though. Santana opens the back of a truck to reveal hundreds of boxes of useless shirts. Jericho face-palms and is absolutely done with their B.S. already tonight.

Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks vs. Joey Janela & Private Party

The Bucks get things started with some wild combos on Quen. Nick Jackson goes to the apron looking for a DDT, but Kassidy drops him on the apron and Janela follows with a kick. Private Party works over Nick for a few minutes with quick tags, but they prematurely try for Silly String and both take superkicks. The fight goes out into the crowd – there are a LOT more wrestlers in the audience this week, as well as a whole section of random people in the seats.

Back in the ring Hardy hits the Side Effect on Kassidy for two. He signals for the Twist of Fate but is caught with an enzuigiri instead. Quin rushes the ring but Hardy hits them both with a double DDT combo. Janela runs in and meets the same fate. Hardy to the top for a MOONSAULT on all three of them.

Janela gets hung up in the ropes and the Bucks give him stereo superkicks. Private Party with topes to take everyone out. Quin is clutching at the knee and might be injured. Everyone stops briefly to check on him until Kassidy is instructed to get back into the ring. Superkick. Superkick. More Bang for Your Buck connects. Twist of Fate from Hardy, and that’ll do it.

Winners: Matt Hardy & The Young Bucks

Matt Hardy helps Quin to his feet after the match, and referees assist Private Party to the back. The Butcher and The Blade rush the ring out of nowhere wearing all white for some reason, and attack the Bucks from behind. We hear a car horn in the distance, before a Jeep speeds into the arena. The doors open…

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are here! FTR hit the ring and come face to face with the Young Bucks, but instead of attacking them they turn around and beat the hell out of Butcher & Blade, hitting both guys with the Shatter Machine! The Bucks offer their hands to the newcomers, but FTR turns their backs on them and walk out of the ring.

Brian Cage (w/ Taz) vs. Lee Johnson

Cage rushes the ring and absolutely murders Johnson with a huge tackle. Powerbomb. Toss across the ring. Release German suplex. Buckle Bomb. Good lord the kid is dead… Cage hits the Drill Claw and it’s over.

Winner: Brian Cage

Taz gets in the ring and calls out Jon Moxley. He says he respects Mox for paying his dues and having respect for the people that came before him. He’s a great world champion, but he’s about to run into a wall at Fyter Fest. Taz tells him to bring all the heart he wants, but the Machine is going to tear it out of his chest. He has no choice. “That’s Brian Cage. The Machine. Beat him if you can. Survive if he lets you.” Wow.

Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes

Good back-and-forth match. Jaynes gets in a surprise amount of action early on, until she gets caught with a nasty looking running knee in the corner. Shida locks in a Camel Clutch and nearly gets the submission, but eventually breaks the hold and hits a vertical suplex. Jaynes rallies back with a series of forearm shots and comes off the top with a diving crossbody for two. She takes a shot to the eyes and rolls the champ up for two. Shida comes back and hits the Falcon Arrow to win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

The TNT Champion has arrived. Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring and says that there are people who question his ability in the ring. When Tony Khan put together this new wrestling company he wasn’t the first, second or even third man called. Cody throws up the Four Horsemen sign and gives a little grin. He says it doesn’t matter the ability or athleticism or experience of his opponent, you stack him up against anyone and time and time again he will run faster, go harder, and refuses to be anything less than the best.

Cody holds up the TNT Championship and says that the fans give AEW two hours of their time every week, and they paid for the PPV in numbers that completely blew him away. So it’s his responsibility to give back to us. He says every week he will stand out in the ring with the TNT title and he’ll defend it every single time. Open challenge. “Now the fun begins.”

Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) def. Scorpio Sky & Kazarian.

A bit of an upset there. I didn’t actually get to watch the match because my TV provider decided to screw up.

MJF appears backstage and says that both him and Wardlow will be in the battle royale tonight to find a #1 contender to the TNT Championship. He reminds Cody who has a win in their rivalry so far. Wardlow will be his insurance policy tonight, and knows what to do when it comes down to the final two between them. The big man tries to object but MJF gets in his face and screams “BUT NOTHING!” at him. MJF smiles and says he was just joking, pats him on the head, and walks off. Uh oh…

TNT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

Billy Gunn, Luther, Wardlow, MJF, Colt Cabana, Brandon Cutler, Marko Stunt, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Christopher Daniels, Peter Avalon. Maybe a few others. Orange Cassidy attempts to enter the match but gets attacked from behind by Santana and Ortiz.

Luther is the first to go over, after getting in Luchasaurus’ face and paying the price. Wardlow is just standing in front of MJF in the corner, protecting him. Sonny Kiss charged the big man and got easily thrown to the outside, and MJF snuck under the ropes to beat the hell out of him, just for good measure.

Cutler and Avalon eliminated each other during the break. Wardlow eventually pulls down the straps and gets actively involved. All three members of Jurassic Express attack him and deliver a series of enzuigiris. Stunt surprises Christopher Daniels with a rana on the apron to eliminate him. Marko springboards into the ring but Wardlow catches him and sends him flying to the moon. Bye.

Wardlow and Luchasaurus face off and start slugging it out with heavy blows, back and forth. Lucha hits a huge kick, but Billy Gunn breaks it up and goes for the Fameasser. Wardlow eliminates both Gunn and Luchasaurus at the same time. Orange Cassidy has returned, sunglasses and all!

MJF demands that he get his ring. He tries to blast Orange with it, but accidentally took out Wardlow instead. Jungle Boy eliminated MJF in the chaos and Cassidy took out Wardlow. They’re both gone! They’re not happy about it! We’re down to Jungle Boy and Orange Cassidy, who start swinging on each other. They both end up flying over the ropes with a crazy rana spot, but Jungle Boy barely hangs on to the ropes. He’s won it!

Winner: Jungle Boy