9/16 AEW Dynamite Results: Best Friends Battle Inner Circle In Insane Parking Lot Fight, Jericho Joins The Tag Division

AEW Dynamite Results

September 16, 2020

Jurassic Express make their way to the ring for our opening match, but before things can get underway the Young Bucks hit the ring… and superkick the referee! They exit to the back and throw a bundle of money at Tony Khan to cover the costs of the fine, then talk a little trash with FTR in Gorilla position before leaving.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/ Marko Stunt) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/ Tully Blanchard)

Jungle Boy surprises Dax with some lighting quick offense early with a series of armdrags and a Tornado DDT, kicking Cash off the apron at the same time. Luchasaurus tags in, but FTR regroups on the floor and uses a distraction to doubleteam the big man behind the ref’s back.

Luchasaurus rallies and hits a huge diving splash on Cash for two. In comes Jungle Boy who takes him to the mat, but makes the mistake of trying to play FTR’s game and gets outwrestled. Dax delivers some nasty knife-edge chops, and tags back in his partner who takes things back to the mat. Jungle Boy eventually gets a glimmer of hope ducking a clothesline and turning out Cash with a clothesline.

In comes the dinosaur, who cleans house with swift kicks to both champions. Chokeslam. Back suplex. Tail whip takes down Dax, followed by a sliding lariat from Jungle Boy to the back of the head for a close nearfall. Dax ducks a clothesline and hits a spinebuster to give himself some breathing room.

Cash makes the tag for FTR and almost gets caught in a lightning quick inside cradle. Dax gets a blind tag and tries to take advantage, but gets rolled up for a nearfall as well. Luchasaurus runs in and shakes off chops like they’re nothing, and takes Cash over the ropes to the floor. This leaves Jungle Boy alone again, who gets a few more nearfalls and dives through the ropes with a suicide dive on Cash.

Things break down into a wild brawl as Luchasaurus hurls himself over the barricade to take out FTR. They throw Cash back into the ring and Jungle Boy rolls him up, but it’s reversed as Tully and Dax provide an outside assist behind the ref’s back again.

Winners: FTR

Matt Hardy has been taken out backstage. Private Party is interviwed but didn’t see who atttacked their mentor, as they were getting ready for their tag team match tonight. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager show up and mock Hardy, but leave before a fight breaks out.

Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

Kenny Omega is on commentary for this one. We’re told this was actually booked as a tag team match with Hangman wanting to get things back on track, but Omega has decided to leave that in the past and is moving on to different things.

It’s all Kazarian early on as he keeps things largely on the mat, and connects with some stiff elbows and strikes in between holds. Hangman eventually gets some momentum going and sends him outside, following with a pescado to take him out.

Back from break and Kaz is once again in control, delivering clubbing blows to the side of the head and body. He goes to the apron and jumps back inside into a DDT, makes the cover, but only gets two. Hangman blocks a backslide pin, but Kaz floats over and nails an Unprettier! 1… 2…. no.

Hangman rallies with strikes and back elbows. He pulls out a pumphandle driver, but only gets two and heads to the apron for the Buckshot Lariat. Kaz catches him with a cutter in the air! Scoop slam. He springboards off the second rope, but Page scoops him up with a huge powerbomb!

Back outside for the Buckshot again, Kaz slides under to the floor, Hangman tries for a moonsault, lands on his feet and simply drives his opponent into the barricade. The two fight on the apron with hard strikes, Kaz misses a leg drop in the ropes, and Page finally connects with the Buckshot Lariat! 1… 2… 3.

Winner: Hangman Page

Omega takes off immediately after the match and doesn’t want to stick around to congratulate Hangman, who looks around, realizes he’s alone, and drinks a beer by himself looking disappointed.

