AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TAG TITLES ON THE LINE, WILL CODY ANSWER BRODIE’S CHALLENGE?

AEW Dynamite. The show begins at 8PM ET

AEW Dynamite Results

September 30, 2020

* * *

Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks

Starks came out with a body bag that had Darby’s face painted on it, and started the match by slapping him hard across the face. Things very quickly broke down into a brawl on the floor, with Starks arm dragging Allin off the apron, taking a hard bump on the outside.

Brian Cage stomped his way down the ramp, but before he could do any damage big Will Hobbs ran out and fought with him to the back.

