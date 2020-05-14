AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE ROAD TO DOUBLE OR NOTHING

AEW Dynamite Results

May 13, 2020

Jake “The Snake” Roberts kicked off the show with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer following close behind. Roberts said he would give Brandi Rhodes an apology for what he did last week when she kisses his ass. He continued to talk trash until Cody was shown in a custom Ford F150, revving up the engine until he blew threw some of the barricades.

Cody exited the truck and Archer met him on the ramp, and the two brawled throughout the arena, eventually ending up back in the ring. The big man went for a claw, but Cody shook free and came off the ropes looking for the Disaster Kick. Jake pulled his client from the ring, and they bailed up the ramp, leaving Cody alone in the ring, seething.

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) def. Jurassic Express (Jurassic Express & Jungle Boy). I’ll get this updated more as soon as I can go back and watch the first half, as our power went out. The match ended with Rey Fenix coming out of nowhere and kicking Orange Cassidy in the face. The referee went out to check on things, and MJF jumped the barricade and threw Jungle Boy into the ring post. Luchasaurus went after Wardlow, and Chuck Taylor took advantage of the chaos to hit the Awful Waffle on Jungle Boy to win.

Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker D.M.D., Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian) & Kris Statlander in a Fatal 4-Way match. Total chaos in a good way. Everyone took turns doing big spots, including Britt Baker busting out a Canadian Destroyer, and Ford doing a Matrix backbend into a cutter out of nowhere. Hikardu Shida got trapped in the ropes by Kip Sabian at one point, but Penelope Ford made out with him instead of following up and got taken out. Shida hit the Falcon Arrow, but Statlander broke it up. Baker attacked her and sent her to the floor, applying the Lock Jaw and brutally wrenching away at it. Shida hit the Falcon Arrow on Ford again and stacks her up for the win. Britt could have made the save but didn’t care, and continued to break Statlander’s jaw on the floor far after the match was over.

Kenny Omega & Broken Matt Hardy vs. Santana & Ortiz in progress…

