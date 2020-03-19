AEW Dynamite Solves The Empty Arena Problem, Guest Ring Announcer

Brandi Rhodes filled in as the special guest ring announcer on AEW Dynamite this evening, as Justin Roberts was unable to make the trip to Jacksonville, FL for tonight’s show.

AEW split the difference between a roaring crowd and an empty arena, instead having some of their wrestlers sit ringside throughout the show.

MJF and Shawn Spears, both with their various managers and bodyguards, were shown gambling on match results throughout the show, and reacted loudly to each match. Colt Cabana, Lance Archer, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Joey Janela, Christopher Daniels were also spotted, among others.

WWE has been running their televised events from their training facility in Orlando, intercutting throwback footage and pre-recorded interviews with live segments in an otherwise empty building.

This is of course due to recommendations from the CDC as well as the White House to limit public gatherings to no more than 10 individuals, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).