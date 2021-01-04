AEW
AEW Dynamite Taping Reportedly To Move To Miami Throughout February
According to a report from BodySlam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, AEW Dynamite will be moving location for the month of February.
The report states that AEW is set to move out of Jacksonville for one month, and will instead be taping from Miami during February.
All episodes of AEW Dynamite (likely starting with Beach Break on February 3rd), Dark and even AEW Revolution are all expected to be happening in Miami, although it is unknown exactly where the location will be.
AEW has been using Daily’s Place throughout the pandemic, but Haynes noted that the cold weather has played an impact on the decision to move the location, even for a brief period.
“There have been some complaints about wrestling in the sub-freezing weather in an outside venue [Daily’s Place] which likely played into the company’s decision to move production to a warmer location. Plus it was noted that a change of scenery would be good for everyone’s morale.”
AEW’s first show of 2021 will take place this week with AEW’s New Year Smash Night One happening on January 6, where Jon Moxley will return to action and Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix.
AEW
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
AEW
Hikaru Shida Reveals Her 2021 Goals
The current AEW Women’s Champion, Hikaru Shida has taken to social media to reveal her goals for 2021 in wrestling and out of it.
2020 was certainly a big year for Shida, who burst onto the scene in America, being at the focal point of AEW’s women’s division. But she has her eye on 2021 being an even bigger year for herself.
Shida took to social media to reveal her 2021 goals, which include cutting a promo inside the ring, making an appearance on US Media, and growing her “NEO IZANAGI” series. This is a series that she is part of on the MAKAI YouTube channel, which blends music, theatre, and wrestling together.
This year’s goals⬇️
・Promo in the ring.
・appearance on some media in the US.
・Restart MAKAI show.
・Make NEO IZANAGI series bigger.
・See Benedict Cumberbatch.#AEW #AEWonTNT #hikarushida #魔界 #MAKAI pic.twitter.com/KvJq6caoPN
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) January 3, 2021
AEW
Ashley Vox Debut, Rey Fenix, Fatal 4-Way & More Set For 1/5 AEW DARK
All Elite Wrestling has announced another super-stacked 16-match card for the first episode of AEW DARK in 2021, set to take place this coming Tuesday, January 5.
The main event will see half of the Sea Stars battle half of the Twisted Sisters, as Ashley Vox makes her AEW debut against former NWA World Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. Plus Rey Fenix, Nyla Rosa, The Acclaimed and more.
- Kazarian vs. Griff Garrison vs. Angelico vs. Darius Martin
- Alan “5” Angels vs. Serpentico
- The Gunn Club vs. Mike Verna & Bear Country
- Baron Black vs. Matt Sydal
- Angel Fashion vs. Peter Avalon
- Rey Fenix vs. Aaron Solow
- Fuego del Sol vs. Danny Limelight
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. KiLynn King & Tesha Price
- Lee Johnson & Shawn Dean vs. The Acclaimed
- Jungle Boy vs. Nick Comoroto
- Nyla Rose vs. Alex Gracia
- Sammy Guevara vs. Michael Nakazawa
- Scorpio Sky vs. Ariel Levy
- Louie Valle vs. Brandon Cutler
- Vipress vs. Shanna
- Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded card with sixteen matches featuring new debuts, returning athletes, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark Tuesday at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/STAfmS6W7C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2021
AEW Dynamite Taping Reportedly To Move To Miami Throughout February
Jon Moxley Appears In Vignette At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, Calls Out Contract Winner
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night Two
KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way Match Set For Night Two Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
WWE23 hours ago
AJ Styles Discusses The Two Names He Believes Have The Most Potential
-
WWE20 hours ago
Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss The Future Of The Dark Order
-
WWE22 hours ago
Sean Waltman Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Jumping Ship To WCW
-
NJPW10 hours ago
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night One Results: Two Classics Headline The Tokyo Dome
-
WWE24 hours ago
Jim Ross Reflects On Chyna’s WWE Departure
-
WWE23 hours ago
Darren Young Discusses Randy Orton Supporting Him After Coming Out
-
WWE21 hours ago
Natalya Debuts New Entrance Music On WWE SmackDown
-
WWE21 hours ago
Kazuchika Okada Interested In A Show Featuring All Major Wrestling Promotions