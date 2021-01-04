AEW Dynamite Taping Reportedly To Move To Miami Throughout February

According to a report from BodySlam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, AEW Dynamite will be moving location for the month of February.

The report states that AEW is set to move out of Jacksonville for one month, and will instead be taping from Miami during February.

All episodes of AEW Dynamite (likely starting with Beach Break on February 3rd), Dark and even AEW Revolution are all expected to be happening in Miami, although it is unknown exactly where the location will be.

AEW has been using Daily’s Place throughout the pandemic, but Haynes noted that the cold weather has played an impact on the decision to move the location, even for a brief period.

“There have been some complaints about wrestling in the sub-freezing weather in an outside venue [Daily’s Place] which likely played into the company’s decision to move production to a warmer location. Plus it was noted that a change of scenery would be good for everyone’s morale.”

AEW’s first show of 2021 will take place this week with AEW’s New Year Smash Night One happening on January 6, where Jon Moxley will return to action and Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix.