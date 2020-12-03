AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More

Let’s stop wasting time and get to the reason you’re all here. Check out Sting’s iconic surprise debut on AEW Dynamite, marking his return to TNT for the first time since the collapse of World Championship Wrestling in 2001.

While it’s hard to think about much else, prior to Sting’s debut there was a great tag team match in progres pitting TNT Champion Darby Allin and the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes against Ricky Starks and newcomer Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs.

Perhaps even more shocking than Sting’s debut, Kenny Omega ran away with the AEW World Championship in the Dynamite main event, conspiring with IMPACT Wrestling EVP Don Callis. The two stole the title after Omega blindsided Jon Moxley with a microphone, quickly taking their leave through the backstage area – but not before telling everyone to tune into IMPACT next Tuesday night for the fallout!

This week’s show started out with the return of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Most of the AEW roster competed with Orange Cassidy and MJF emerging victorious as the last two men standing. They’ll face off next week on Dynamite to determine who leaves with the $45,000 ring.

Have we seen the last of The Inner Circle? Things finally came to a breaking point between MJF and Sammy Guevara this week, after Friedman “accidentally” eliminated the later from the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

Later in the show, MJF threatened to throw in the white towel for Chris Jericho while he was trapped in Frankie Kazarian’s submission, but Guevara stopped him.

After the match, the two stars started a huge brawl that only ended when Jericho issued a major ultimatum: next Wednesday night, either the ENTIRE faction will get on the same page and learn how to work together, or The Inner Circle will split up forever.