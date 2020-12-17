AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises

The viewership gap between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT grew closer as the build to special New Year’s shows continued.

AEW Dynamite drew an average 806,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 995,000. The show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, which is down from 0.45. Dynamite ranked third overall for the day.

WWE NXT drew an average 766,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 659,000. The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network, which is up from from 0.17. NXT ranked 34th overall.

All data is courtesy of Showbuzz Daily.