AEW
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises
The viewership gap between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT grew closer as the build to special New Year’s shows continued.
AEW Dynamite drew an average 806,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 995,000. The show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, which is down from 0.45. Dynamite ranked third overall for the day.
WWE NXT drew an average 766,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 659,000. The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network, which is up from from 0.17. NXT ranked 34th overall.
All data is courtesy of Showbuzz Daily.
AEW
Kenny Omega’s Next World Title Defense Set For AEW New Year’s Smash Night One
The main event for AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 is set as Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix.
This comes after Omega took an “alternate route” to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament earlier this fall. Omega squashed Sonny Kiss and then defeated Penta El Zero M before facing Hangman Page. However, Omega was supposed to face Joey Janela in the first round, and then Fenix.
Now that Omega has defeated Janela, The Cleaner looks to prove himself against Fenix in his second title defense in two weeks. Should Omega retain, he will carry the title into Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16 for a big six-man main event.
Wednesday, December 30th#AEWDynamite@KennyOmegamanX vs. @ReyFenixMx for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/S8zlsb5KzP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
AEW
Six Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash
AEW is kicking off a three-week run of special episodes next Wednesday to close out 2020 and welcome the new year.
Next week’s Dynamite will have a Holiday Bash theme. Six matches and a segment are already confirmed.
– The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed, comprised of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster
The Acclaimed has set the challenge to the Young Bucks. Will they accept?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama
REMINDER: Next weeks episode of Dynamite will be on immediately after the NBA pic.twitter.com/Iasyxk93Ej
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
– AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action
– Chris Jericho and MJF will team against Top Flight
– The Jurassic Express trio will face Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, 5 and 10
– Dustin Rhodes will take on Evil Uno
– PAC returns to face The Butcher
– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will announce their wedding date
Next week‼️#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/5zo02uV40y
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 17, 2020
Dynamite will not air in its normal 8 p.m. ET slot. However, it will still air on TNT around 10 p.m. ET or after immediately following NBA action.
AEW
Cody & Brandi Rhodes Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child
Cody and Brandi Rhodes are having a baby!
The AEW power couple announced the news on TNT this evening in a video package that saw Cody and Brandi unwrap a Christmas ornament that said “We’re Expecting a New Baby due 2021”. Their internet-famous dog Pharaoh was also rocking a bandana that said “Baby Security In Training”.
Congratulations to the happy couple on the announcement of their first child!
Check out the video below.
Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises
Super X-Cup Tournament Returning At Impact Wrestling Genesis
Firefly Inferno Stipulation Added To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WWE TLC
EC3 Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Discusses Symptoms
Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Believe Anybody “Comes Close To Randy Orton”
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
Trending
-
AEW23 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies
-
AEW2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/15): Karl Anderson vs Chris Sabin, Kenny Omega Invades The IMPACT Zone
-
Results23 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (12/16): Karrion Kross Returns To Action, Kyle O’Reilly vs Pete Dunne
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega To Headline IMPACT Hard To Kill, Bullet Club Attacks Rich Swann
-
WWE21 hours ago
Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return
-
AEW2 days ago
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
-
AEW1 day ago
Two Wrestlers Pulled From Tonight’s Inner Circle 14-Man Tag Team Match