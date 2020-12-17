Connect with us

AEW Dynamite Viewership Down, WWE NXT Rises

The viewership gap between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT grew closer as the build to special New Year’s shows continued.

AEW Dynamite drew an average 806,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 995,000. The show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT, which is down from 0.45. Dynamite ranked third overall for the day.


WWE NXT drew an average 766,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 659,000. The show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic on USA Network, which is up from from 0.17. NXT ranked 34th overall.

All data is courtesy of Showbuzz Daily.

Kenny Omega’s Next World Title Defense Set For AEW New Year’s Smash Night One

The main event for AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 is set as Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix.

This comes after Omega took an “alternate route” to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament earlier this fall. Omega squashed Sonny Kiss and then defeated Penta El Zero M before facing Hangman Page. However, Omega was supposed to face Joey Janela in the first round, and then Fenix.


Now that Omega has defeated Janela, The Cleaner looks to prove himself against Fenix in his second title defense in two weeks. Should Omega retain, he will carry the title into Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16 for a big six-man main event.

Six Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

Young Bucks AEW

AEW is kicking off a three-week run of special episodes next Wednesday to close out 2020 and welcome the new year.

Next week’s Dynamite will have a Holiday Bash theme. Six matches and a segment are already confirmed.


– The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed, comprised of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster

– AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action

– Chris Jericho and MJF will team against Top Flight

– The Jurassic Express trio will face Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, 5 and 10

– Dustin Rhodes will take on Evil Uno

– PAC returns to face The Butcher

– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will announce their wedding date

Dynamite will not air in its normal 8 p.m. ET slot. However, it will still air on TNT around 10 p.m. ET or after immediately following NBA action.

Cody & Brandi Rhodes Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are having a baby!

The AEW power couple announced the news on TNT this evening in a video package that saw Cody and Brandi unwrap a Christmas ornament that said “We’re Expecting a New Baby due 2021”. Their internet-famous dog Pharaoh was also rocking a bandana that said “Baby Security In Training”.


Congratulations to the happy couple on the announcement of their first child!

Check out the video below.

