AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Both See Small Ratings Gains This Week

While All Elite Wrestling technically won this week’s battle in the Wednesday Night War, there’s some good news on both sides of the struggle.

AEW Dynamite was watched by 732,000 viewers on May 6th, up 5.6% from the week before. The show came in #12 on cable television for the evening, drawing a 0.28 rating in adults 18-49, which again is slightly up from the week before.

WWE NXT was watched by 663,000 viewers, with a 4.1% increase week-over-week. While the show was only #33 on cable for the night, it’s up from #51 the week before, and drew a 0.18 rating in the core demographic.