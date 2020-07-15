AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview: Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage, Cody Defends TNT Title & More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8:00 PM ET with a live two-hour special, the second annual Fight For The Fallen event.

The promotion will be raising money for Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida throughout the week at AEWFightForTheFallen.com.

Announced for tonight’s show so far is:

AEW World Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage TNT Title Match: Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss

Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers

The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

The Nightmare Sisters in action!

Chris Jericho to appear!

Check out Tony Khan on the ’83 Weeks’ podcast with Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff, as the AEW President and former WCW President run down the Fight For The Fallen match card and go in-depth behind the scenes of everything from booking the show, to a possible second AEW live series.