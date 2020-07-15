AEW Fight For The Fallen Results (7/15): Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage, Cody Defends The TNT Title & More

AEW Fight for the Fallen Results

July 15, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

TNT Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sonny Kiss

Cody nails Sonny with a big boot as soon as the bell rings and puts the boots to the challenger in the corner. The “American Nightmare” starts doing push-ups in the corner, but Arn Anderson admonishes him and tells the champ to get his head in the game and take this seriously.

Sonny comes back with a rolling elbow and throws Cody to the floor. He follows with clubbing blows to the back, shoving the cameraman out of the way. Sonny ducks another big boot and hits an enzuigiri, and a dropkick sending Cody into the corner. He tries for a handspring attack, but Cody locks in a full nelson.

The challenger nearly fades, the point where the referee nearly calls for the bell. Sonny rallies back and hits another nasty elbow strike. He actually catches Cody with the Cross Rhodes for a nearfall, and that very suddenly wakes up the champion.

Cody tosses Sonny to the ramp and delivers a thudding Alabama Slam, shades of Bob Holly. He drags him back into the ring and delivers Dhin’s Fire, but somehow the challenger kicks out and 2.99. Cody is livid and tries for the cover again, but it’s not enough. He takes Sonny to the top rope and hits a superplex. Still not enough.

Rhodes starts to argue with the referee, and commentary points out that the champ is clearly not prepared here, and is doing things out of character for his usual title defenses. Sonny throws weak right hands but gets caught in a crossface. They roll into the ropes to break the hold, and Cody simply begins to stomp away on the limbs and neck – shades of “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Cody removes the corner turnbuckle, which again draws the frustration of his mentor and coach Arn Anderson. Sonny dropkicks him right into the unprotected turnbuckle, rolls him up, and nearly wins it. Sonny screams at Cody to get up, and starts to throw heavy right hands. Cody ducks a spinning back fist, and hits the Cross Rhodes. 1… 2… 3.

Winner & Still Champion: Cody Rhodes

