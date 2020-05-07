AEW Fined $10,000 For Lights Out Match At Full Gear

This week AEW has officially been fined a fee of $10,000 by the Maryland Athletic Commission for the Lights Out match that took place between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at AEW’s Full Gear.

According to the commission, Maryland “prohibits wrestlers from deliberately lacerating themselves or their opponents, or introducing human or animal blood into the match, none of which happened in that match.”

Of course, for those who remember the match between them, it was an incredibly violent one that featured barbed wire beds, broken glass and much more which led to both men bleeding plenty throughout.

AEW has been given 30 days to pay the fine.