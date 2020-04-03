AEW Finished Taping By Georgia’s Midnight Stay-At-Home Deadline

PWTorch is reporting that All Elite Wrestling finished all scheduled taping before Georgia’s Stay-At-Home Deadline went into effect. According to the site, AEW Dynamite will have several weeks of content, including the majority of the TNT Championship Tournament.

Georgia officials attempted to shutdown AEW’s tapings in Georgia, but AEW provided proper paperwork to continue taping until the deadline. AEW also taped extra content in March in Jacksonville, FL.

PWTorch is also reporting that AEW is having all staff quarantine for two weeks. No one was showing symptoms, and it is believed that after the quarantine they will resume taping content.