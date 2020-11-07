AEW Full Gear Live Tonight On PPV: Final Match Card, Start Time, How To Watch & More

AEW Full Gear
Date: Saturday, November 7
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Order: PPV, B/R Live, FITE TV (International Only)
Match Card:
“I Quit” Match for the AEW World Title
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW World Tag Team Title Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
TNT Title Match
Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose
AEW World Title Eliminator Finals
Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega
The Elite Deletion Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Pre-Show Match for the NWA Women’s World Title
Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay