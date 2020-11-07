ProWrestling.com
AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear Live Tonight On PPV: Final Match Card, Start Time, How To Watch & More

Date: Saturday, November 7
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Order: PPV, B/R Live, FITE TV (International Only)

Match Card: 

“I Quit” Match for the AEW World Title
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW World Tag Team Title Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

TNT Title Match
Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Title Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose

AEW World Title Eliminator Finals
Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega

The Elite Deletion Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

Pre-Show Match for the NWA Women’s World Title
Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay