During AEW’s All Out event the company confirmed the date of its next PPV, which will be AEW Full Gear, taking place in November.

The event will be happening on November 7th and no matches are advertised at this moment in time.

Last year saw the event take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore with the brutal Lights Out match happening between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. This was also the same night that MJF turned on Cody.