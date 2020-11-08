AEW FULL GEAR RESULTS – LIVE NOW: MOXLEY vs KINGSTON, YOUNG BUCKS vs FTR, ELITE DELETION & MORE

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage results of AEW Full Gear, streaming live on traditional pay-per-view and the B/R Live app, as well as FITE TV for our international viewers. Bell time for tonight is 8:00 PM ET. Quick results are below, follow the links or scroll down for detailed play-by-play coverage.

AEW Full Gear

November 7, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

AEW World Title Eliminator Finals

Kenny Omega def. Hangman Page [Results]

Orange Cassidy def. John Silver [Results]

TNT Title Match

Darby Allin def. Cody (c) | NEW CHAMPION! [Results]

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Hikaru Shida (c) def. Nyla Rose [Results]

AEW World Tag Team Title Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks [Results]

* * *

“I Quit” Match for the AEW World Title

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

The Elite Deletion Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

The show kicks off with a stellar video package. Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Sciavone are on commentary, joined by… Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis! We head to the ring right away for one of the most heavily anticipated matches of the night…

Editor’s Note: We are currently running about 7-8 minutes behind the live PPV but are working hard to catch up and will do so in between matches. We apologize for the inconvenience.

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega

Big fight feel here in Jacksonville for the former tag team partners. Both refuse to shake hands. They lock up and jockey for position, whipping each other violently around the ring. Page throws a knife-edge chop to the throat, and Omega gives him one back. They trade chops until Hangman hits the ropes and gets caught with a snap hurricanrana, sending him to the floor. Omega does the Terminator claps and looks to fly, but Hangman waits until he turns around to sneak back into the ring and turn him upside down with a stiff lariat.

Omega fires back with forearm shots and heads to the second rope, but Page decks him and hits a superplex for two. The cowboy has totally snapped, whipping his opponent into the barricade multiple times with all his weight behind him. The fourth time though, Omega jumped on top of the barricade and rebounded with a moonsault! Rolling back in the ring he hits the Kotaro Crusher for two.

Omega sets in with heavy chops across the chest, but Hangman lights him up with chops of his own. Omega sets up for the “You Can’t Escape” combo, tweaks his leg after the rolling Samoan drop, but hits the moonsault anyways. Time for a headlock. Hangman tries to rally with more forearms and chops, but Omega quicks dumps him over the ropes, and this time follows with a beautiful tope con hillo to the floor!

Back in the ring Omega heads to the top rope and delivers a missile dropkick to the back of the head. Two-count. He’s thinking One-Winged Angel but Hangman escapes and rolls to the ramp. He turns around into a nasty V-Trigger. The two brawl on the ramp teasing all their signatures, trading counters. Hangman finally hits a pop-up powerbomb on the floor, then hits a sit-down powerbomb in the ring for a nearfall.

Exhausted, both guys trade forearm shots that turn into closed fists. Omega gets the upper hand and knocks his former partner silly. Hangman rocks him with a surprise rolling elbow. Omega gets one of his own, then follows with a Tiger Driver for two. He sets up for the running V-Trigger, Hangman rolls out of the way, tries for a supelex, Kenny lands on his feet and hits a Dragon suplex! Page pops back to his feet for a huge lariat! DEAD EYE CONNECTS! 1… 2… NO!

A livid Hangman goes to the apron looking for the Buckshot Lariat. Omega ducks it but gets rolled up for an insanely close schoolboy pin. The two trade knee strikes until Omega gets the better hand. V-Trigger coming… and it connects! 1… 2…3!

Winner: Kenny Omega

NEXT: Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver >>>