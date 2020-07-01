AEW FYTER FEST NIGHT 1 RESULTS

JULY 1, 2020

WARDLOW & MJF vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS

MJF says that he is sick and tired of beating these two guys. Wardlow beat up Barney last week and MJF made Jungleboy famous. Jurassic Express come out and the match starts. Jungleboy goes right after MJF and he clotheslines him onto the apron. Jungleboy tries for the reverse Rana onto the ring apron, but MJF blocks and Wardlow comes and picks him and crushes him against the ring post.

Back in the ring MJF tries to pick up Jungleboy into the turnbuckle, but Jungleboy slips out and sends MJF into the turnbuckle. Jungleboy tries to get into the corner, but MJF blocks. Wardlow comes and distracts the referee and the referee misses the tag between Jungleboy and Luchasaurus.

MJF tags in Wardlow and Wardlow tries to pickup Jungleboy but Jungleboy slips out and he tags in Luchasaurus! The two men get in the ring go face to face and just start to trade haymakers! Luchasaurus picks up Wardlow and hits modified death valley driver! Luchasaurus tags in Jungleboy and and we just get chaos. All men in, but MJF puts on the Dynamite Diamond. He comes in to sock Jungleboy in the face, but he ducks and almost hits Wardlow. Jungleboy pushes his fist into Wardlow’s face!

Jungleboy pushes MJF out of the ring and Luchasaurus is back in! He hits a tail whip, followed by a round house on Wardlow! He follows it up with a kick to the face of Wardlow and then a moonsault to pick up the victory!

Winners: Jurassic Express

After the match, we see Joey Janela and Lance Archer seemingly wanting to tear each other apart! The two men have to be pulled apart.

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

HIKARU SHIDA(c) vs. PENELOPE FORD

We get a little bit of shoving to start the match, and Kip Sabian tries to get involved with some shoving. Aubrey Edwards gets control right away and EJECTS Kip Sabian!

Shida starts off the match with a big running knee to the face of Penelope Ford! She tries for a running knee, but Ford moves out of the way and she tries for a big kick, but Shida moves. Ford gets out of the ring and Hikaru Shida comes and nails Ford with a baseball slide.

Hikaru hits a big knee to the face of Ford before throwing her back into the ring. Shida goes for an Irish whip, but Ford reverses and this time nails a big kick to the side of the head of Shida. Ford puts Hikaru Shida into the corner and hits her handspring elbow before nailing Shida with a German Suplex with a bridge! She goes for the pin, but Shida is able to kick out at 2!

Both women up and Ford tries for another kick, but Shida ducks and hits her with a back breaker. She keeps her there and pushes down hard on Ford. Ford gets out and up and Shida hits ANOTHER backbreaker and this one is nasty! Shida gets to the top rope and goes for a missile drop kick but Penelope Ford dodges with a back bend! She surprises Shida with a Stunner and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out! Penelope Ford goes for a moonsault, but Shida rolls out of the way!

Shida hits a knee, then the Falcon Arrow! She goes for the cover, but Penelope Ford kicks out at two! Ford can barely sit up, but Shida hits a running knee and finally puts away Ford.

Winner AND STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

