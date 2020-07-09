AEW Fyter Fest Results (7/8): Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy, Massive 8-Man Tag, World Tag Title Match & More

AEW Fyter Fest Results – Week 2

July 8, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page (c) & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Private Party

It’s an all-out brawl between all four guys to get things started. Hangman takes Quen to the outside and powerbombs him over the barricade into a group of fans, while Kassidy drops Omega with Silly String back in the ring. He flies through the ropes to take out Page as well, before going to the top rope. Omega gets his knees up to block a Swanton Bomb, and Hangman comes out of nowhere with a lariat.

The ref finally gets order restored. Omega takes Quen to the mat for a beat, but Private Party ends up working him over with rapid-fire double-team offense. These guys are crazy talented… Page gets the hot tag and tries for a ripcord knee, but is caught with an enzuigiri from Kassidy on the apron. Kassidy, without missing a beat or even looking, does a moonsault off the apron to take out Omega.

Quen and Hangman trade punches on the ramp, until Quen hits a springboard Flatliner. Kassidy rolls him back in the ring and delivers a picture perfect Shooting Star Press, but Omega saves the day for the tag team champs. They set up for their finisher, but Omega wriggles free and hits the V-Trigger on both. Hangman vaults himself over the ropes into the Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger combo! 1…2…3.

Winners & Still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega

Jim Ross and Excalibur run down tonight’s card, and announce that the #1 ranked Nyla Rose will be taking on TWO opponents tonight, and has a big surprise, apparently.

Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

Archer comes out with an unconscious Sonny Kiss on his shoulders, and baits Janela into a big boot. The two brawl around ringside and Archer dominates most of it, until Joey ducks and sends him hard into the barricade. A table gets set up and Janela grabs a steel chair and heads to the top rope. The referee grabs the chair and threatens to throw the match out, until Archer flies out of nowhere with a bit boot. Just a total, one-sided slaughter from that point on.

Back from commercial, and Janela is running the rope and repeatedly delivering clotheslines, slowly chipping away at the big man. Archer gets him up for the Blackout, but it’s countered into a massive DDT! Down goes the giant! Janela hits him with a superkick, bringing him to his knees. He follows with a knee lift and heads to the top rope, connecting with a diving elbow. The referee is distracted by Jake “The Snake” and Sonny Kiss takes advantage – 450 splash!

Archer powers out at two-and-a-half and is PISSED. He beats down Janela with clubbing blows and tosses him over the ropes with ease. BLACKOUT THROUGH THE TABLE! Count to 20, it’s over.

Winner: Lance Archer

