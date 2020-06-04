AEW Fyter Fest Set To Air As FREE Two-Week Live Special On TNT

All Elite Wrestling is giving away this year’s Fyter Fest pay-per-view for free.

An announcement was made on AEW Dynamite this evening revealing that the 2020 incarnation of Fyter Fest will air on July 1st and July 8th as a two-week live special on TNT.

Currently, Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage at one of the two nights of action. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will also defend the world tag team titles against Chuck Taylor and Trent, the Best Friends.

IMPACT Wrestling recently made a similar transition with one of their annual events, offering this year’s Rebellion as a two-week special on AXS, while WWE also rolled out their planned matches for NXT Takeover: Tampa on the USA Network.

The original Fyter Fest event aired in June 2019 as a collaboration with the CEO gaming convention in Daytona Beach, FL. The main event saw The Elite battle the Lucha Bros. and Laredo Kid in an incredible six-man tag, while Jon Moxley fought Joey Janela in an “unsanctioned” lights-out match to end the evening.