AEW Fyter Fest vs NXT Great American Bash Preview: 4 Title Defenses, Strap Match, Sasha Banks vs Io Shirai, More

Tonight is the night! All Elite Wrestling goes head-to-head with WWE NXT in a battle of two absolutely killer live television specials. We’ll see four championships defended, a strap match, some potentially excellent tag team action and a whole lot more.

Both shows start promptly at 8PM ET and we will have complete, exclusive live coverage of both AEW Fyter Fest and NXT The Great American Bash, so join us throughout the evening.

AEW Fyter Fest

Date: July 1, 2020

Location: Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: TNT, FITE (International)

One of the most stacked cards in AEW Dynamite history will feature three title matches. It’s unclear what will actually headline the show, but the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against The Inner Circle’s Jake Hager in what could easily turn into a physical and violent battle.

Penelope Ford has the biggest challenge of her career ahead of her, as she takes on Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship. The AEW World Tag Team titles will also be on the line, as Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend their gold against the Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent.

Beyond the title matches we’ll also see Santana and Ortiz team up to face Private Party, a wild tag team battle with MJF and Wardlow battling Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, and while not in action, former world champion Chris Jericho will return to commentary.

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Date: July 1, 2020

Location: Orlando, FL

How To Watch: USA Network

Another great-looking card, albeit with less title bouts, but to compensate the NXT brand will be running their show with limited commercial breaks throughout the night.

The main event will see Io Shirai defend the NXT Women’s Championship against one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks, in a must-see first time battle.

The first ever NXT Strap Match is also scheduled between Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era, while Oney Lorcan takes on Timothy Thatcher in what should be a brutally physical affair.

Rhea Ripley battles Aliyah and Robert Stone in a handicap match tonight, where Ripley will be forced to join the Robert Stone Brand if she loses. Finally, we’ll see a Fatal 4-Way elimination match between Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Tegan Nox, with the winner earning a future women’s title opportunity.