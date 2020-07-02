After narrowly defeating Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle tonight at AEW Fyter Fest, Private Party is now next in line for a shot at the world tag team titles.
The current champions, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, will have just one week to prepare for their next defense, after surviving a main event title defense against the Best Friends this evening.
AEW has also announced that the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela will get his wish – potentially a death wish – as he goes one-on-one with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Fyter Fest week two:
- Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- FTR & Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade & The Lucha Bros.
- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
- Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer
- SCU vs. The Dark Order & Colt Cabana
- Nyla Rose in action w/ a “big surprise”!