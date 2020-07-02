After narrowly defeating Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle tonight at AEW Fyter Fest, Private Party is now next in line for a shot at the world tag team titles.

The current champions, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, will have just one week to prepare for their next defense, after surviving a main event title defense against the Best Friends this evening.

AEW has also announced that the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela will get his wish – potentially a death wish – as he goes one-on-one with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Here’s the updated lineup for AEW Fyter Fest week two: