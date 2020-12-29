AEW
AEW Games “2.Show” Presentation Pushed Back
With the All Elite Wrestling roster and the whole wrestling industry still reeling from the unexpected death of Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, the decision has been made to push back the next AEW Games showcase.
In November, it was announced that the new AEW Games group is working on three unique projects. A full-fledged next generation console release is in development with wrestling video game veterans YUKE’s at the helm, while two mobile games, AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite GM, are also on the way.
The team’s next presentation, “2.Show”, will instead air on Wednesday, January 6 immediately after AEW Dynamite, hosted by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
AEW DARK Results & Video: Team Taz, Rey Fenix, Dark Order & More In Action, The Waiting Room Returns
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. Matches were taped last week prior to AEW Dynamite. We’ll get this page updated with updated results as they happen (bell time is 7:00 PM ET) but so far the following matches have been announced:
- Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
- Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
- SCU vs. TH2
- Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
- Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
- Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
- Fuego del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
- Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
- John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
- Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
- Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo de Puerto Rico
- Ryzin & Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz
- Royal Money & Baron Black & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club
- The Waiting Room feat. Matt Sydal
Jon Moxley Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee: “We Could Wrestle Each Other In Our Sleep”
AEW’s Jon Moxley has been the latest wrestler to pay tribute to Brodie Lee, discussing how great he was in the ring and as a person.
There has been a true outpouring of love since the unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee earlier this week, and Moxley has recently spoken to Sports Illustrated all about his friend and long-term rival. The two men have battled each other throughout their careers, from the independent scene to WWE and then in AEW, putting on some great encounters along the way.
“We wanted to make the highlight reel,” says Moxley. “We figured the only way we could do that was if I nearly killed myself with a death-defying bump. So we devised this spot where he powerbombs me from the ring to the floor through a steel ladder, and that’s f—— sketchy. It’s an extremely dangerous bump, going backward at a high angle.
“It was a gnarly bump. Vince [McMahon] bugged out. He thought I was dead, which meant it was a good f—— bump. We made the highlight reel. I maintain to this day that I would not have trusted anybody else on the planet with that bump. I put my life in his hands, and I walked away.”
When Brodie was finally brought in to AEW, Moxley recalled Tony Khan asking about having a potential match with him, which Moxley admitted he was more than up for.
“When Tony Khan asked me about Brodie in AEW, I said, ‘Hell yeah, I want that match.’ We could wrestle each other in our sleep. He was so f—— good.”
He added, “It wasn’t a secret to anyone in the business how good he was,” says Moxley. “But he was always used in a utility role or part of a group. For him to be the centerpiece of a group as a solo act, he proved he was a main-event performer.”
Finally, Moxley spoke from the heart about how grateful he is to have spent so much time with him as a person, admitting he is still struggling to wrap his brain around the situation.
“I’m grateful I got to spend so much time with him, from the time we first met on the indies,” says Moxley. “I’ll always picture him with that smile on his face. I still can’t wrap my brain around this. I don’t understand why the best people are the ones taken away so early.”
Brodie Lee Tribute Episode Announced For AEW Dynamite, Special Match Card
All Elite Wrestling will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Jon Huber this Wednesday night with a special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT dedicated to the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.
AEW President Tony Khan tweeted: “This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie and Nolan.”
As a result, the previously announced New Year’s Smash special, originally set to kick off this week, has been pushed back to January 6 and 13.
Four matches have been announced for Wednesday’s show including a six-man tag team match featuring “Brodie’s Favorites” teaming up for one night only against Team Taz.
— Cody Rhodes & Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
— Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
— Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF & Ortiz & Santana
— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Penelope Ford
— Lance Archer & Evil Uno & Stu Greyson vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade
