AEW Late Night Dynamite Results

September 22, 2020

— Chris Jericho is out for commentary, joining Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Sciavone at the broadcast booth.

Ben Carter vs. Scorpio Sky

If you’re not familiar with Ben Carter you likely soon will be. He’s coming up at a rapid rate due to recent stand-out performances on AEW Dark, and for indies like GCW and Warrior Wrestling.

The two lock up after a handshake and Sky looks to take control, but Carter surprises him with some impressive grappling and a few flashy armdrags. They lock up again, and Sky is once again taken down to the mat.

Carter dodges a splash in the corner and does a triple handspring into a dropkick, sending Sky to the outside. The frustration is starting to set it now, as Sky clearly did not think he was going to get such a fight here tonight.

Sky comes back with a lariat and some heavy elbow strikes, showing a much different level of aggression. Backbreaker. Abdominal stretch applied. Carter frees himself with elbows and takes Sky to the corner, lighting him up with about a dozen rapid machine gun chops. Sky is LIVID at this point and just straight up punches him in the face heading into a commercial.

We come back to Sky shooting his opponent out of the corner, then whipping him back into a nasty elbow strike. The crowd wills the UK star back into it and Carter rallies with a flurry of offense and a running shooting star for a nearfall. The two brawl to the floor and Sky levels him with a big boot, then simply smashes his face into the edge of the apron. He gives zero f***s at this point.

Sky takes it back into the ring but gets caught by a knee strike. Carter goes to the top rope and hits a huge diving splash, but it’s not enough to win. He tries for a Phoenix Splash, lands on his feet, and Sky hits a neckbreaker. Fisherman’s Buster coming, but Carter blocks it with knees and kicks. Sky goes for it again and this time hits the Fisherman’s Buster! 1… 2… NO!

Scorp shakes his head and drags his opponent to his feet, but Carter rolls him up with a small package for a nearfall. Sky kicks him in the head and Curb Stomps him, delivers the TKO, and this time he gets the win. Awesome, awesome, awesome opening match.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

— A video package gives us a look back at Jon Moxley and Will Hobbs fending off

CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE >>