AEW Moves Women’s Match To PPV Main Card, New Match Set For The Buy-In

It looks like All Elite Wrestling is listening to its fans once again.

Earlier this week it was announced that Dr. Britt Baker DMD would face Big Swole in the first ever “Tooth & Nail” match, and that it would take place on The Buy In, a free pre-show ahead of Saturday night’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

While fans were excited about Baker’s return to the ring (sort of… we’ll get to that), others were understandably upset that it wasn’t going to take place on the main card.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with members of the media on Thursday afternoon, and confirmed that match between Baker and Swole would be a “cinematic” experience, but that its position on The Buy In should not be looked at as some kind of demotion for the Dynamite stars.

Well, cinematic or not, the Tooth & Nail match has officially been moved to the ALL OUT main card. Nothing has been removed that we know of, so apparently the pay-per-view will just be that much longer.

In its place, a tag team match between Private Party and The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver has been announced for The Buy In, which will air on the AEW YouTube account at 7:00 PM ET.