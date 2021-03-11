Connect with us

AEW News: Darby Retains, Scorpio Snaps, Hardy Brand Acquires New Clients, Omega vs Christian!?

Photo: AEW

Darby Allin Retains TNT Title, Scorpio Sky Snaps

Lots of movement on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The final match of the evening saw Darby Allin successfully retain his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in a tremendous contest. Both men came into the battle heavily battered after the cinematic Street Fight and Face of the Revolution ladder match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution.


Allin offered his version of a showing of respect to the defeated challenger after the match, but a frustrated Sky went after his ankle and trapped the champion in a nasty submission hold. It took several referees to pull him off, but it’s probably safe to say we haven’t seen the last match between these two.

The Matt Hardy Brand Has Three New Clients

Matt Hardy has picked up three new clients. The bringer of broken wisdom announced tonight that The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny have all signed on with him as an investment in their futures. Private Party was… less than thrilled about the decision, initially. Hardy is trying to bounce back after a loss to Hangman Page at Revolution that cost him his entire paycheck for the first quarter of 2021.

Of course we have already reported on the new faction led by MJF that destroyed The Inner Circle and left Chris Jericho a broken, bloody mess of a man.

While nothing has officially happened between the two yet, “The Icon” Sting looks to be heading towards a program, or at least a match with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Are We Looking At Kenny Omega vs. Christian?

Christian Cage hasn’t even been a member of the AEW roster for a full week, but he’s already made his intentions perfectly clear. The “Instant Classic” wants the world championship!

The Canadian wrestling legend saved Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston from a two-on-three beatdown at the hands of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. In all fairness, the champ did completely cut off what was supposed to be Christian’s first big moment on AEW television.

Cage came face-to-face with Omega in the center of the ring, but refused to accept the champion’s offer for a handshake. Probably a wise move. He tried to deliver The Unprettier, but Don Callis pulled his boy to safety at the last second. Cage ended the show by holding up the AEW World Championship above his head.

Sammy Guevara Is Back! New MJF Faction Destroys The Inner Circle On Dynamite

Photo: AEW

Sammy Guevara made his highly anticipated return to AEW television tonight, but that was just the beginning of a shocking string of events that ushered in a brand new faction — and the total evisceration of The Inner Circle!

Guevara skipped town earlier this year when tensions between him and Maxwell Jacob Friedman became completely unbearable. The original plan was for him to go to IMPACT Wrestling and he did show up to their last set of television tapings, but things didn’t work out creatively and the rising star was sent home.


Tonight in the main event segment of Dynamite, Guevara interrupted an argument between Chris Jericho and Friedman over how The Inner Circle should move forward given all their recent losses and frustrations. He offered incontrovertible “proof” that MJF was conspiring with Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to overthrow the leader.

Things took another unexpected twist when a suddenly confident MJF told the group to attack Jericho… only to find out Jericho, Guevara and the entire faction (sans Wardlow) had been playing him all along, just waiting for him to mess up and show his true colors.

It looked like MJF was about to receive a five-on-one beatdown at the hands of his former stablemates, but when the lights at Daily’s Place suddenly snapped off, and back on again, a brand new faction was standing tall in the ring.

The new supergroup is apparently led by Friedman himself. It also includes his hulking henchman Wardlow, the recently returned (and freshly groomed) Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, and to put a bow on the package, the legendary Tully Blanchard pulling the strings.

Tonight’s Dynamite ended with the total destruction of The Inner Circle, as the as-of-yet unnamed new MJF faction eliminated each member of the group one by one. Wardlow finished things off by powerbombing a bloody Chris Jericho off the stage, through multiple tables on the concrete floor below.

Looks Like Sting Has Found His Next AEW Opponent

Sting

It looks like Sting is moving on from Team Taz following his cinematic return to the ring this past Sunday at AEW Revolution. “The Icon” teamed up with TNT Champion Darby Allin for an incredibly unique Street Fight, practically destroying an abandoned building en route to a victory over Ricky Starks and “The Machine” Brian Cage.

Sting was originally scheduled for an interview segment with Tony Schiavone to address his next move, but they were quickly interrupted by an impatient Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Upset over being left off tonight’s card, Archer opted to take that time away from Sting.


While the “Murderhawk Monster” didn’t result to violence this time around, Archer did make it clear that he will “take more than just his time” if Sting crosses his path again.

Archer is obviously a mammoth of an opponent, and you almost cringe at just the idea of a 61-year-old man taking some of the big man’s more brutal, signature offense. Then again, Sting once beat Vader and Meng in back-to-back WCW pay-per-views, so he’s basically a badass 4Life.

AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark

aew dynamite results

1. Rey Fenix vs. Matt Jackson

It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means! 

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.


REY FENIX vs. MATT JACKSON

Some jocking for position to start and many reversals. Fenix has a wrist lock that Matt is having trouble getting out of, but he snap mares Fenix over. Fenix gets up immediately and nails a dropkick on Matt! Matt back up and he hits Fenix with a couple of strikes, but Fenix comes back with a chop. and then sends Matt out of the ring. He proceeds to jump out and hit a head scissors! Fenix goes back up and leaps up and over the ropes right onto Matt Jackson.

Back in the ring, the two are reversing back and forth and some how find themselves on the top rope! Fenix hits Matt with a chop before attempting a top rope hurricanrana, but Matt reverses into a big power bomb from the top! He goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two! Matt pulls Fenix to the center fo the ring before hitting Fenix with a big axe handle onto the lower back of Fenix. Fenix writhes in pain, and Matt really focuses on the lower back of Fenix and locks in a variation of a camel clutch! Fenix breaks out and starts to regain momentum, but Matt grabs the the legs and puts on a Sharp Shooter, putting all the pressure on the lower back of Fenix.

Fenix makes it to the ropes and then back up, sends Matt to the corner and then hits his springboard reverse kick. He tries to lift up Matt on his shoulders, but can’t support him because of the damage done to his back. Matt tries to take advantage with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker, but Fenix lands on his feet and hits a slam on Matt Jackson. Fenix puts Matt on the top rope to attempt a tight rope punt, but Matt moves! He gets on the apron and delivers a springboard destroyer!!! Matt attempts the cover, but Fenix rolls out of the ring!

Matt follows to the outside, and then he hits a HUGE DESTROYER ON THE FLOOR! HOLY SHIT!

The referee starts the ring count and makes it to 9 before Fenix is able to make it back to the inside! Matt tries to toss Fenix back to the outside, but Fenix slingshots in the ropes and comes back before being hit with a massive kick from Matt! Fenix comes back with a kick of his own and then we get some reversals and Fenix is able to lift up Matt and hits a big muscle buster driver to pick up the victory!

Winner: Rey Fenix

