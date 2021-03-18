AEW
AEW News: New Faction Gets A Name, Trouble In Team Taz, Young Bucks Save Moxley & More
Young Bucks Save Moxley…?
The Young Bucks have been notably conflicted about their good friend Kenny Omega ever since aligning with Don Callis, and months of frustrating may have forced them to draw a line in the sand tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Omega and the Good Brothers badly assaulted Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley following a tag team match. King had his knee smashed inside a steel chair, effectively taking him out of the equation. However, when the group tried to “Pillmanize” Moxley with a chair wrapped around his neck, the Bucks rushed the ring and put a stop to it.
While things didn’t escalate to physicality between members of The Elite this time around, that’s only because Matt and Nick Jackson had the patience and self-control to remove themselves from the situation while Omega was literally shoving a “too sweet” hand sign in their faces.
Big Trouble in Team Taz
There may be trouble brewing among the ranks of Team Taz. While the rest of the group is still licking their wounds following the cinematic war at AEW Revolution, Brian Cage broke from the pack this week to offer a surprising show of respect to the man they call Sting.
Cage told Sting that despite what other members of the group like Ricky Starks are saying, he respects the 61-year-old legend and believes that with or without his signature black baseball bat, he is still “The Icon”.
As you can see in the video below, the rest of Team Taz was clearly upset about Cage going out of his way to put over the man they spent the last two months beating the hell out of week after week. “The Machine” didn’t seem to care at all, and actually walked through them to the back.
Prior to Cage doing his thing, TNT Champion Darby Allin also cut a promo insisting that he would be a fighting champion now that he’s finally moving on from Team Taz. He actually issued an open challenge to any member of The Dark Order in honor of the late Brodie Lee, which was accepted by John Silver. That match takes place next week on Dynamite. The real question is if Sting is ever actually going to get a chance to speak in one of these interview segments.
The Pinnacle Is Born
Last week we saw the formation of a new super group led by Maxwell Jacob Friedman. So far members include “The Chairman” Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler and Dash Harwood, with the legendary Tully Blanchard lending his invaluable experience on the mic and behind the scenes.
This week, Tully said that he began his wrestling career with the greatest group of men in the history of professional wrestling, and he wants to end his career that way as well. MJF revealed that the faction’s official name is The Pinnacle. and promised they would be cornerstones of AEW for many years to come.
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.
PENTAGON JR. vs. CODY RHODES
HERE WE GO! Pentagon starts quick and leaps up and over the ropes onto Cody before the match can really start. The brawl continues on the outside and Pentagon is really taking it to Cody. Cody answers back and sends Pentagon into the barricade, but only to get away and gather himself. The match makes its way back and Pentagon hits a HUGE chop on Cody. Cody asks for another and Pentagon gives it to him, but then Cody answers back with a front suplex! Pentagon hops right back up and bounces off the ropes before nailing Cody with a sling blade!
Pentagon sends Cody towards the corner, but Cody reverses. Pentagon bounces off the bottom and goes over before surprising Cody with a backstabber! He goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. The match makes its way to the top rope and Cody is able to gain control on the top before hitting a HUGE top rope hurricanrana. Cody starts to work on the leg of Pentagon, kicking the ankle then calf of Pentagon. Pentagon tries to fight back, but Cody springboards off the middle rope and hits Pentagon with a Disaster kick, sending Pentagon to the outside!
Cody follows quickly and hits a suicide dive to the outside, knocking Pentagon into the barricade. They make their way back into the ring and Pentagon desperately sends Cody off the ropes and telegraphs, which Cody turns into a Destroyer! He goes for the cover, but still Pentagon kicks out! They both make their way to their feet and Pentagon slaps Cody across the face. Cody grabs the legs of Pentagon and slams his knee across the ring post! Cody focuses more on the leg and locks in the Figure 4, but Pentagon is able to make it to the bottom rope! Pentagon quick reverses into a arm breaker and Cody cannot stand the pain! Pentagon starts to gloat and somehow Cody comes to and is able to secure a quick 3 count rollup on Pentagon for the victory!
Winner: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Pentagon attacks Cody’s shoulder and the Nightmare Family makes the save.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Nick and Matt Jackson are in the back and say that while Fenix has beat them both in singles action, but they are the TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. Don Callis interrupts them and he says that they aren’t even the best tag team anymore. He mocks them for not being even close to what they were in Japan, and Kenny is on top of his game.
(continued on next page…)
AEW will present their St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT.
Headlining the episode will be Dynamite’s first women’s main event as Thunder Rosa takes on Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match where anything goes.
Last summer, @thunderrosa22, a top independent wrestler, arrived in @AEW. Our locker room leader (& bully?), Dr. @RealBrittBaker took exception & for 4 months Britt’s tried to blackball Rosa from AEW. TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite they meet in the main event, Anything Goes, Lights Out! pic.twitter.com/sKf9tG7oXl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2021
Christian Cage is confirmed to appear, and Tony Schiavone will once again interview Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin.
The rest of the card will be filled out with the following matches:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
- Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
- Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
- Jade Cargill in action
We’ll have complete coverage of Dynamite tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
Featured above is the latest episode of AEW Dark.
There were 15 matches taped for this week’s show, in addition to the 14 matches shown on the series premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation this past Monday night. Luchasaurus battles Cezar Bononi, tag team #1 contenders SCU in action, plus the newly signed “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, Bear Country, The Dark Order and more.
