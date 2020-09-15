AEW Offering A Season Pass For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Shows

With AEW now allowing a certain number of fans to return for AEW Dynamite shows, the company is offering a ‘season pass.’

The pass is going to be known as the “Dynamite Seven” which allows fans who buy them to attend seven different shows starting from the September 23 episode of Dynamite, running through October and November, all at Daily’s Place.

The company is operating at a 15% capacity at the moment, but fans have certainly been happy to attend, following the social distance rules that are in place and this new deal just provides another option for people to choose from.