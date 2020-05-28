ProWrestling.com

AEW Officially Recognizes #FTR Signing, New “F*CK THE REST” Merch Released

AEW

Following their surprise debut Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling has officially acknowledged the signing of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on Twitter with the usual graphic (above).

#FTR came to the aid of their long-running online rivals the Young Bucks, saving them from a post-match attack by The Butcher & The Blade. When Nick and Matt Jackson offered their hands in a show of respect, the former WWE tag team champions simply turned their backs and walked away.

The new acquisitions already have new merch up on AEW’s official shop. The t-shirt shows a fist with “#FTR” written on the knuckles, and the phrase “F*CK THE REST”. The new design, as well as the new Stadium Stampede merch, is available now.