It's Wednesday night… and you know what that means! Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Doug Enriquez

CODY RHODES & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE CARGILL

It looks like Shaq is starting the match with Cody! The two start to circle the ring and we have t collar and elbow tie up to start! Cody wrenches the arm of Shaq, but Shaq pushes Cody right off across the ring! Shaq is showing some fancy footwork and the two lock up again. Shaq gets pushed into the corner and Cody hits Shaq with some chops, but Shaq reverses with a GIANT chop of his own! He hits Cody with a few more, but now Jade tags herself in!!

Red Velvet comes in and Jade floors her with a couple of punches and then throws Red Velvet across the ring. Jade is gloating in the middle of the ring before charging at Red Velvet, but Velvet moves out of the way! She goes up top and tries for a crossbody, but Cargill rolls through and nails Velvet with a fallaway slam!

Jade goes to the outside and sets up a table but Red Velvet goes behind her and slams her head into the table! Red Velvet sets up a SECOND table before getting back inside and surprising Jade with a enziguri! Velvet tags back in Cody, which means Shaq is back in! They go for a test of strength and Cody surprises Shaq with a kick to the midsection! Shaq comes back with a knee of his own…and then picks up Cody for a HUGE power bomb!!!

Shaq gloats but Cody surprises him with a punch to the face. Cody tags in Red Velvet and Shaq is backed up against the ropes. Cody gains momentum and goes over the ropes crossbody style onto Shaq and through both tables!!! Jade looks on shocked and turns around into a spear from Red Velvet! Red Velvet goes for the cover…….1………2……..NO! Jade kicks out!

The two get back up and Jade surprises Red Velvet with a Widow’s Peak variation to pick up the victory for her team.

Winners: Shaq and Jade Cargill

