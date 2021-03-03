AEW
3/3 AEW Rankings: Women’s Division Sees Big Shakeup, Fenix Falls, Hangman Takes His Place
AEW Men’s Division
AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega
TNT Champion: Darby Allin
#1 – Jon Moxley (–)
#2 – PAC (–)
#3 – Hangman Adam Page (n/a)
#4 – Cody Rhodes (–)
#5 – Miro (–)
Not a whole lot of movement in the men’s singles division this week. Rey Fenix dropped from #3 as he has not competed since losing to Lance Archer in a AEW Revolution ladder match qualifier two weeks ago. Hangman Page got a win over Isiah Kassidy that same week, as he prepares to battle Matt Hardy at this weekend’s pay-per-view.
AEW Tag Team Division
Champions: The Young Bucks
#1 – Inner Circle (–)
#2 – SCU (+2)
#3 – Jurassic Express (-1)
#4 – FTR (-1)
#5 – Top Flight (–)
Some moderate movement in the tag team division this week. Chris Jericho and MJF held firm in the top spot as they prepare to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution. SCU moved up two spots as they continue their undefeated streak, as they have promised to disband the next time they suffer a loss. Jurassic Express and FTR, who are currently in a program together, both fell a spot to accommodate that move.
AEW Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida
#1 – Nyla Rose (+2)
#2 – Red Velvet (-1)
#3 – Ryo Mizunami (n/a)
#4 – Dr. Britt Baker DMD (-2)
#5 – Tay Conti (n/a)
There were some big changes to the women’s rankings this week. Most notably, the NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa dropped off the list entirely. Rosa scored a win over Riho in the U.S. bracket semifinals of the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator, but also lost to Nyla Rose in the finals.
Nyla moved into the #1 position this week after winning the U.S. bracket, while Ryo Mizunami skyrocketed to the #3 position for winning the Japan bracket. Tay Conti also made the list this week, cracking the top five, while Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Red Velvet both dropped in the rankings.
AEW
AEW Women’s Title Match & Buy-In Pre-Show Match Confirmed For Revolution
Two women’s matches are now confirmed for AEW Revolution.
Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose to win the women’s Eliminator tournament on this week’s Dynamite. As a result, Mizunami will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship this Sunday at Revolution.
It's official! This Sunday, March 7th at #AEWRevolution it's the champion @shidahikaru taking on the challenger @mizunami0324.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite pic.twitter.com/gukTGJoekB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021
We also know that Thunder Rosa and Riho will team up to face Britt Baker and Rebel on the Revolution Buy-In pre-show.
Below is the updated pay-per-view card, now featuring nine matches.
AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021
AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. TBD vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page
Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country
Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
Buy-In Pre-Show Match
Thunder Rosa & Riho vs. Britt Baker & Rebel
AEW
AEW Dynamite The Crossroads Results: Shaquille O’Neal In Action, Women’s Eliminator Tournament Finals, Inner Circle Press Conference
Shaq In Action!
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Doug Enriquez (@dougEwrestling). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
CODY RHODES & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE CARGILL
It looks like Shaq is starting the match with Cody! The two start to circle the ring and we have t collar and elbow tie up to start! Cody wrenches the arm of Shaq, but Shaq pushes Cody right off across the ring! Shaq is showing some fancy footwork and the two lock up again. Shaq gets pushed into the corner and Cody hits Shaq with some chops, but Shaq reverses with a GIANT chop of his own! He hits Cody with a few more, but now Jade tags herself in!!
Red Velvet comes in and Jade floors her with a couple of punches and then throws Red Velvet across the ring. Jade is gloating in the middle of the ring before charging at Red Velvet, but Velvet moves out of the way! She goes up top and tries for a crossbody, but Cargill rolls through and nails Velvet with a fallaway slam!
Jade goes to the outside and sets up a table but Red Velvet goes behind her and slams her head into the table! Red Velvet sets up a SECOND table before getting back inside and surprising Jade with a enziguri! Velvet tags back in Cody, which means Shaq is back in! They go for a test of strength and Cody surprises Shaq with a kick to the midsection! Shaq comes back with a knee of his own…and then picks up Cody for a HUGE power bomb!!!
Shaq gloats but Cody surprises him with a punch to the face. Cody tags in Red Velvet and Shaq is backed up against the ropes. Cody gains momentum and goes over the ropes crossbody style onto Shaq and through both tables!!! Jade looks on shocked and turns around into a spear from Red Velvet! Red Velvet goes for the cover…….1………2……..NO! Jade kicks out!
The two get back up and Jade surprises Red Velvet with a Widow’s Peak variation to pick up the victory for her team.
Winners: Shaq and Jade Cargill
A LOT of good business was done with that #AEWDynamite mixed tag match opener. Everyone looks better on the other side.
Kudos to @SHAQ for going all the way with this one.@WrestlingInc ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
— Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. (@HausRebel) March 4, 2021
PAC & REY FENIX vs. JOHN SKYLAR & D3
This was a squash if I’ve ever seen one. Fenix and Pac for the win.
Winners: Pac & Rey Fenix
AEW
Major Tag Team Match Set To Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has confirmed that Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will open tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads.
Considering the magnitude of such a match airing for free on TNT, it was assumed the bout would go on last. It remains to be seen what will close out the final Dynamite before Revolution.
TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at THE CROSSROADS before Revolution we’re kicking off the show LIVE on TNT at 8/7c in a massive way as @CodyRhodes & @Thee_Red_Velvet partner to battle @NBA Hall of Famer @SHAQ & @Jade_Cargill! Do not miss a minute of this historic clash at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ejNhdhvNkL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021
In addition to the final build for Revolution, tonight’s Dynamite will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight, formerly known as the Big Show.
We’ll also see Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals to determine who will challenge AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida this Sunday.
Below is the complete advertised lineup:
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami in the Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill will open the show
We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite coverage right here at ProWrestling.com starting a 8 p.m. ET.
