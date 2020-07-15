AEW Releases Updated Rankings: Brian Cage Takes Top Spot Ahead Of Fight For The Fallen, Tag Team Shifts

All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s updated rankings ahead of tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen live special on TNT.
The unstoppable Brian Cage moved up to the #1 spot after being given the FTW Championship by Taz and defending the title against Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW DARK. Chris Jericho also moved a spot after getting back into the ring with another singles win.
There was no movement in the women’s division, with Nyla Rose picking up a win to further cement her #1 spot. In the tag team division, The Dark Order and Best Friends retained their #1 and #2 spots, respectively. Jurassic Express jumped to #3 while Private Party fell to #5 after their loss to the champions last week at Fyter Fest.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
Men’s Rankings
AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0)
TNT Champion: Cody Rhodes (14-1)
- Brian Cage (+1) | 2020 Singles Record: 6-0
- MJF (-1) | 2020 Singles Record: 7-0
- Lance Archer (-) | 2020 Singles Record: 9-1
- Chris Jericho (+1) | 2020 Singles Record: 9-1
- Brodie Lee (-1) | 2020 Singles Record: 5-1
Women’s Rankings
AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida (13-1)
- Nyla Rose (-) | 2020 Singles Record: 7-2
- Big Swole (-) | 2020 Singles Record: 5-3
- Penelope Ford (-) | 2020 Singles Record: 4-4
- Kris Statlander (-) | 2020 Singles Record: 4-4
- Dr. Britt Baker (-) | 2020 Singles Record: 4-4
Tag Team Rankings
AEW World Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0)
- The Dark Order (-) | 2020 Tag Record: 7-0
- Best Friends (-) | 2020 Tag Record: 10-4
- Jurassic Express (+2) | 2020 Tag Record: 5-1
- The Young Bucks (-) | 2020 Tag Record: 4-2
- Private Party (-2) | 2020 Tag Record: 5-3