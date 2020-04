All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s updated roster rankings, ahead of this evening’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Things have remained largely the same in the tag team and women’s division. In the men’s division, Darby Allin finally broke into the top five with a 4-2 record in 2020. Jake Hager has moved into the number two spot at 4-0 this year, while former world champion maintains the top spot despite still being 0-1.