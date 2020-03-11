AEW Releases Updated Weekly Rankings: New Tag Team Emerges, Cody Falls

All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s updated rankings and… well, not much has changed since last week’s rankings.

The only movement in the men’s division this week comes from the #4 and #5 spots, with PAC and Cody Rhodes swapping places after the former picked up another win on AEW Dynamite last week. None of the others have actually wrestled singles matches since Revolution.

The women’s division is also almost virtually identical, with Hikaru Shida moving to 4-1. Other than that, no change across the board. Finally, in the tag team division Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara move into the #5 spot replacing Private Party.