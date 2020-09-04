AEW Releases Weekend ALL OUT Schedule Incl. Red Carpet Special, The Buy In & More

All Elite Wrestling has released their schedule for this weekend, starting with a special episode of AEW DARK this Friday night at 7:00 PM ET.
The All Out festivities will get started on Saturday night at 5:00 PM with part one of the Red Carpet Special, live on their YouTube channel. Countdown to All Out will air at 5:30 PM on TNT, followed by part two of the Red Carpet Special at 6:30 PM.
Finally, the official All In pre-show, The Buy In, will begin at 7:00 PM on YouTube. Confirmed is a cinematic “Tooth & Nail” match between Big Swole and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.
All Out Weekend Schedule (EST)
⬇️ Friday ⬇️
AEW Dark: 7pm | YouTube
⬇️ Saturday ⬇️
5pm – All Out Red Carpet Special PT1 | YouTube
5:30pm – Countdown to All Out | @TNTDrama
6:30pm – All Out Red Carpet Special PT2 | YouTube
7pm – All Out: Buy In | YouTube
8pm – ALL OUT! | PPV pic.twitter.com/tfZrwibd3X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2020