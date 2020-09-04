AEW Releases Weekend ALL OUT Schedule Incl. Red Carpet Special, The Buy In & More

All Elite Wrestling has released their schedule for this weekend, starting with a special episode of AEW DARK this Friday night at 7:00 PM ET.

The All Out festivities will get started on Saturday night at 5:00 PM with part one of the Red Carpet Special, live on their YouTube channel. Countdown to All Out will air at 5:30 PM on TNT, followed by part two of the Red Carpet Special at 6:30 PM.

Finally, the official All In pre-show, The Buy In, will begin at 7:00 PM on YouTube. Confirmed is a cinematic “Tooth & Nail” match between Big Swole and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.