AEW Releases Weekly Rankings Report: The Doctor Is Up, Two New Tag Teams Make The List, More

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s power rankings heading into an all new edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT.

There was no change in the men’s rankings, as both the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer picked up singles wins heading into their TNT Championship finals match at Double or Nothing.

Yuka Sakazaki dropped a position in the women’s division to #4 after Dr. Britt Baker DMD scored a strong victory, pushing her into the #3 position. All three of the top names will be involved in a Fatal 4-Way match with Penelope Ford tonight.

In the tag team division, there was no movement in the top three spots. Both the Lucha Brothers and SoCal Uncensored fell off the list entirely due to inactivity, while Jurassic Express and Private Party used their AEW DARK matches this week to jump to #4 and #5 on the list.

Somehow the Young Bucks are still at #3 despite not having competed in nearly 11 weeks.