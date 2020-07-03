AEW Reportedly Allowed Non-Tested Fans Into The Upper Bowl For AEW Fyter Fest

AEW reportedly allowed fans who hadn’t been tested for COVID-19 into the upper bowl for night-one of AEW Fyter Fest this week.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, AEW invited Daily’s Place or Jaguars sponsors to the event and they were then allowed to bring family and friends.

Those fans were seated in the upper bowl of the arena and were likely not tested since they were kept so far away from the talent. Those who were in the lower bowl or were backstage were all tested for COVID-19, showcasing AEW is still keeping its talent very safe.

Satin continued by stating the outdoor space has a buffer zone between those tested and those who haven’t been, with the people in the upper bowl just being given a temperature check. The company felt that the distance was fine and the company is spacing people beyond the CDC guidelines to be extra careful.

The non-tested story came from a Reddit post which has been deleted now stated they had an invite to the show. Everyone did have to wear a mask and then sign a waiver as well.