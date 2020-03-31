AEW Reportedly Filming At Undisclosed Location Due To Coronavirus

According to numerous reports, All Elite Wrestling will now be taping weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW DARK content from an undisclosed location.

Dave Meltzer noted via F4WOnline.com that the promotion is believed to be recording content this Tuesday and Wednesday for future shows. The reason they are keeping the new location quiet is reportedly to keep fans from showing up looking for autographs, despite current social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19.

In recent weeks AEW has taped their shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL but the city is in the process of turning the parking lot (which is shared with TIAA Bank Stadium) into a testing center for the coronavirus.