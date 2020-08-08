AEW Reportedly Matched WWE’s Contract Offer To Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is currently an in-demand man within the world of professional wrestling as he has both WWE and AEW trying to sign him to a contract.

It was reported recently that Mysterio is currently working without a contract in WWE, but according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is now making their interest known about the wrestling veteran.

AEW has reportedly matched the pre-match deal that WWE presented to Mysterio. It now remains to be seen where he will sign as he hasn’t made a firm decision yet.

Of course, Dominik Mysterio is currently making his start in wrestling with WWE, but Mysterio did appear in the main event of ALL IN, and has a history with that group.