AEW Reportedly Moving TV Tapings To Miami In February

A new report from BodySlam.net states that AEW is moving production out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville and down to Miami for the month of February.

There’s no word yet on where exactly in Miami they would land, but the cooler weather at the outside venue is said to be a major factor in the decision.

AEW will air New Year’s Smash live this Wednesday from Jacksonville, and then tape Night Two on Thursday. The January 20th episode of Dynamite will air live, followed by another pre-taped airing on January 27.

From there, AEW will move to Miami to produce several weeks of Dynamite and Dark, in addition to the Revolution pay-per-view on February 27. A special “Beach Break” episode of Dynamite is also expected to now be part of the Miami tapings.

AEW has yet to formally announce these plans, so stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.