AEW Reschedules Both Philadelphia & Boston Shows To 2021

It has been confirmed this week that two planned shows in Boston and Philadelphia have now had to be rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The planned July 29 AEW Dynamite event in the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA has now been changed to April 7, 2021. This is almost a year after the original date of the show, which was April 22, 2020.

The same has happened to the August 5 show in Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, which has been changed to April 21, 2021. This was originally set for April 15, 2020.