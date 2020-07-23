AEW Reveals A Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament For This Summer

AEW revealed that the company is going to be having a women’s tag team cup tournament this summer, creating a major opportunity for the division.

The 16 woman tournament, which has been entitled Deadly Draw will see the women randomly paired in a lottery, where those competitors will then become tag teams to compete for the cup.

At the moment, neither the competitors involved in the tournament or the start date for the tournament have been confirmed.

Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams

It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

There is also no word on whether or not there will be any Women’s Tag Team Titles down the line, with just the tournament being confirmed at this point.