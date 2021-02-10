AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the complete bracket for the first ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Matches in the U.S. bracket will air live each Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, starting tonight with Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch in first round action. Meanwhile, matches from the Japan bracket will air on the AEW YouTube account every Monday night, starting next week.

Below are all eight of the opening round matches. Tony Schiavone hosts the official bracketology special in the video above. We’ll have our official preview of the tournament and each of the first round matches available shortly.

Bracket: United States

Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

Serena Deeb vs. Riho

Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Anna Jay

Bracket: Japan