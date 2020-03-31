AEW Reveals First Two Matches In TNT Championship Tournament

Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiavone kicked off this Tuesday night’s episode of AEW DARK by revealing the first half of the 8-man tournament that will crown All Elite Wrestling’s first ever TNT Championship.

The first round will see a big rematch between two bigger rivals, as the “American Nightmare” takes on Shawn Spears. We’ll also see a battle of arguably the two most important rising stars in the company today, as Darby Allin battles the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara.

The second half of the bracket will be announced this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.