AEW Reveals Full Bracket For TNT Championship Tournament

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the complete bracket for the upcoming tournament to crown their first ever TNT Champion. While details on the new title are scarce, the name implies it will be AEW’s version of a television title.

As announced on AEW DARK earlier this week, the first round will see Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears face off in a rematch from their epic 2019 feud, while Sammy Guevara takes on Darby Allin in a battle of arguably wrestling’s biggest young, rising stars.

The second half of the bracket has now been announced, with “Superbad” Kip Sabian vs. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes, in addition to the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. “Boom Boom” Colt Cabana. Good luck, Colt!

This sets up all kinds of possibilities on the road to the finals of the TNT Championship tournament. Could we see fan-favorite Darby Allin collide with the absolutely devastating Archer? A battle of the Brothers Rhodes? The finals is set to take place on May 23rd at AEW Double or Nothing.