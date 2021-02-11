AEW
AEW Reveals That Cody Rhodes Has Suffered A Slight Tear Of His Left Rotator Cuff
It appears that Cody Rhodes has suffered a slight injury on AEW Dynamite this week, with the full severity not being known.
Cody was in tag team action this week as he and Lee Johnson took on Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. The match led to Johnson’s first victory with the company, and it was also revealed that he has now officially signed with AEW.
However, it wasn’t all good news for The Nightmare Family. AEW posted their weekly ‘Coach’s Corner’ segment on social media with Arn Anderson, and he revealed Cody ‘dinged’ his shoulder during the match. It was revealed he has suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff, and his current in-ring status is to be decided.
Eric Bischoff Claims “AEW Has Flatlined” For The Past Year
Eric Bischoff has given his honest thoughts about AEW’s ratings, claiming the company has flatlined over the past year.
During his latest 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff spoke in-depth about TNA’S success and failures in 2010, where he compared the marketing that the company did with AEW today.
“AEW does a good job of marketing themselves outside of their television show,” Bischoff said. “TNA had the outlook or perspective that all you had to do was put a television show on the air and people will come. That’s true to a certain degree, but you’ve got to preach outside the choir in your own church to attract a bigger audience or even in a subtle way making your product feel more important to the people that do watch you on T.V. Making that pay per view feel like it’s must see.
“A large part of that is booking and to a large extent that was a failure in TNA and WCW and occasionally in WWE and AEW. There are storylines that are weak but there are also storylines in WWE and AEW that are really compelling that make up for it. Look at some of the stuff AEW has done in the last year and half to promote themselves outside of the people that are watching the show every week. They’ve spent lots of money, TNA wasn’t willing too.”
Some comments from Chris Jericho at the time (2011) were shared, with the former AEW World Champion stating:
“If I was working for TNA I would project that it’s the greatest wrestling company in the world because if you’re not projecting it, why is anyone going to believe it?” Jericho said at the time. “When we were in ECW it was small, I never made more than $250 a show but you would die for that company and when you came across that way, the fans came across that way and suddenly you have this underground revolution going on and it was real, it was a revolution, people believed it was the best. No one in TNA believes they are in the best company and if they don’t believe it then why am I going to believe it as a fan? Why am I going to buy their product?
“[TNA’s] just so bush league, they can do better than that and the guys on top there should know better and it really makes me mad because they’re wasting money and they don’t have to be wasting money but I’m not burying TNA I’m saying you should be ashamed of yourself because you can do better.”
In reference to Jericho’s comments, Bischoff believes they’re going to come back to haunt him as he thinks AEW has flatlined.
“I think it’s going to come back to bite him in the ass is what I think,” Bischoff said. “AEW last week they did about 800,000 viewers, they opened the door with 1.5 million viewers and haven’t been able to crack 1 million since or if they have it’s been only on 1 or 2 occasions. They’ve essentially flatlined at 7 or 800,000 viewers on average for the last year and a half.
“That’s an observation that could, unless something turns around in the next 18 months, come back to haunt someone like Chris. Quite frankly, AEW has flatlined and it’s been that way essentially for a year. It’s easy to talk about a business you’re not really in. Chris has never run a wrestling business and when he made that statement, he was making it from a position of a talent not an executive.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Sammy Guevara Quits The Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz To Challenge Young Bucks Next Week
The Inner Circle is a hot topic as of late.
Sammy Guevara announced on Dynamite (results here) that he is leaving the faction. He tried explaining his issues with MJF, however their talk turned sour when MJF tried recording the conversation. Guevara destroyed MJF’s phone and punched him in the gut.
After MJF and Chris Jericho beat The Acclaimed, Sammy Guevara informed Jericho that he’s had enough. He went on to tell Alex Marvez that he needs some time away to refocus.
In other Inner Circle news, Santana and Ortiz will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship next week. The winners will then defend against Jericho and MJF at Revolution on March 7.
Next week’s Dynamite will now feature the following:
- Sting addresses Team Taz
- Mike Sydal & Matt Sydal vs. FTR
- Hangman Page, Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & TH2
- Riho vs. Serena Deeb in a first-round Eliminator match
- Santana & Ortiz vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the AEW Tag Team Championship
Lee Johnson Signs With AEW Following First Dynamite Win
Lee Johnson is officially #AllElite.
Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Lee Johnson has officially signed with AEW after he and Cody Rhodes defeated Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi on this week’s Dynamite.
The match marked Johnson’s first AEW win after working over thirty matches in the company since the pandemic started. Most of his appearances have been enhancement matches on Dark. He was also a participant in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in December.
As Khan noted, Rhodes recommended Lee Johnson as a local talent who could step up when travel restrictions were an issue.
Click here for complete Dynamite results.
