AEW Reveals The Next Wave Of ‘Unrivaled’ Action Figures, Pre-Order Available

In a major milestone for the upstart Nightmare Factory, the George-based pro-wrestling school had its very first student appear on All Elite Wrestling programming this Tuesday night.

We admittedly don’t know much about newcomer Brooke Havok, who stepped into the ring against Dr. Britt Baker DMD on this week’s episode of AEW DARK. We can definitely tell you she had some killer entrance and ring gear prepared for the occasion.

The good doctor controlled most of the action, but Havok got in a few good shots, including a slap across the face that baited Dr. Baker right into a tilt-a-whirl headscissors takedown.

“This is my very first student,” Cody Rhodes tweeted ahead of the bout. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this!”

Rhodes currently operates the Nightmare Factor out of Norcross, Georgia alongside fellow AEW star QT Marshall and Carolyn Cuellari, the facility’s certified nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach.

Earlier this month the Nightmare Factory released a showcase on YouTube featuring their first round of students in some of their very first wrestling matches. Brooke Havok and another trainee by the name of Kat Spencer scored a tag team victory after driving to the ring in a Corvette.