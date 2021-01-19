Connect with us

AEW

AEW Reveals Who Will Replace Nyla Rose On 1/20 AEW Dynamite

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nyla Rose recently confirmed she wouldn’t be appearing on the 1/20 AEW Dynamite, and the company has now revealed her replacement.

Nyla Rose revealed that she wouldn’t be appearing on the show due to coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that, she is currently under a 14-day quarantine in order to prevent the spread of the virus.


However, that means her planned match with Leyla Hirsch is no longer able to happen. But AEW is still going ahead with having Leyla compete, and it has been revealed she will now face Penelope Ford instead.

Related Topics:

AEW

Tony Khan Discusses Having An On-Screen Role With AEW

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 19, 2021

By

AEW’s President, Tony Khan was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, and he spoke about having an on-screen role in the future.

While on-screen authority figures have always been big in wrestling, so far Tony Khan hasn’t been used in that way, and according to Khan, that’s not going to be changing anytime soon.


“No it’s not [something I’m interested in] and I came as close to doing it as I will, I made a big exception coming out [for the Brodie Lee Tribute Show] and I thought it was the right thing to do to be there on behalf of the company and everybody for how much Brody meant to us, and I wanted to pay the highest respect to him that I could, and Amanda and Brody and be there for them. But other than that I’ve never come out and done that in that role. Occasionally, because of the story with IMPACT and times where I think it makes sense, but I don’t want to do that. We have a limited amount of TV time and we have a great roster and a lot of other people are going to be featured and frankly the character of the General Manager doesn’t need to be featured on TV a lot. I am the General Manger of a Premier League team, you don’t see me on NBC very much. The job of the General Manager is not to be on TV a lot. There’s a time and a place, if there’s a statement that needs to be made, or you got to say something then you do, and in the case of AEW it’s announcing matches and Fulham can be announcing players or someone is coming in on loan or once every few years saying, ‘guys you need to do a better job’, but for me, the role of the General Manager, there isn’t a need for that person to be on TV consistently. It’s a device that you need and I think of myself more as a device.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

AEW

Anna Jay Discusses Dustin Rhodes’ Influence In AEW’s Women’s Matches

Published

24 hours ago

on

Jan 18, 2021

By

AEW’s Anna Jay recently took the time to praise Dustin Rhodes, discussing how influential he has been in helping the women’s matches.

The AEW star was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where she spoke about the impact that Dustin is having on the division behind the scenes.


“A lot of the times, Dustin’s our coach for the women, and a lot of times he’ll kind of say the layout that he likes or what he envisions for us. And then we’ll kind of go off and say what we want to do or what move do you want to head and stuff like that,” Jay revealed. “So it’s kind of half and half.”

Jay also spoke about how Dustin does a lot of the training with the women as well, which she says helps as he knows how they all work.

“It’s cool because he does the training for the women, so he kind of knows how all of us move and what moves we do and how we wrestle,” Jay noted. “It’s cool that he gets to be our coach for the matches because he already kind of has an idea in his head about how everything will work. He’s been so helpful to all of us to.

“Go to training and he pretty much coaches all the women’s matches, like you said, besides Kenny with Shida, but he’s helped me ton. He’s really cares too, so it’s nice to have someone who knows all your moves, knows what you can do [well] and help you look good when you go out there because that’s important, especially for me being new.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

AEW

Cody Rhodes Claims He Will Beat Peter Avalon In Under One Minute

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 18, 2021

By

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will be going one on one with Peter Avalon on AEW Dynamite this week, and he is supremely confident heading into the show.

Cody has taken to social media ahead of the match and has claimed that he is going to defeat Avalon in under 60 seconds.


As well as that match, the following has also been confirmed for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite:

  • Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes
  • Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager (Winner is the official tag team of the Inner Circle)
  • Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project (Page to give his answer on joining the group after the match)
  • Top Flight and Matt Sydal vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
  • Miro to give an update on his new butler Chuck Taylor
  • Jon Moxley in action

Continue Reading

Trending