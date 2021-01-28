AEW
AEW Revolution 2021 Officially Moved To March 7
AEW will hold its first Sunday pay-per-view on March 7.
Revolution was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 27. However, the decision was made to bump the pay-per-view by a week and a day to avoid other boxing and UFC pay-per-view events. After rumors circulated that this was the case, AEW confirmed the move on this week’s Dynamite.
As of this writing, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight is the only bout confirmed for Revolution.
"Come #AEWRevolution in the street fight – It's gonna be showtime" – @Sting & @DarbyAllin respond to #TeamTaz.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on TNT Drama pic.twitter.com/Kw9zTU5MYf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
AEW
AEW Reveals The Next Wave Of ‘Unrivaled’ Action Figures, Pre-Order Available
All Elite Wrestling has revealed images for the next wave in the AEW Unrivaled line of action figures.
The fourth series in the line will feature newcomers Sammy Guevara and fellow Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz, as well as Broken Matt Hardy. We’re also getting two new versions of Cody Rhodes, featuring his “Throne Breaker” gear, as well as current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
You can pre-order AEW Unrivaled 4 now through Ringside Collectibles.
🔥#AEW Unrivaled 4 @Santana_Proud🔥
NEW IMAGES!!! #ProudAndPowerful
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #Santana #Ortiz #InnerCircle pic.twitter.com/SKDVJM6NlB
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
You knew @Ortiz_Powerful was coming too, right? First ever @AEW Ortiz action figure!#AEW #AEWUnrivaled @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/YmFy9swPE4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2021
🔥#AEW Unrivaled 4 @MATTHARDYBRAND 🔥
NEW IMAGES!!!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #MattHardy #Damascus #Delete pic.twitter.com/fB6q3zjAHN
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
🔥#AEW Unrivaled 4 @sammyguevara🔥
NEW IMAGES!!!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #SammyGuevara #InnerCircle #SpanishGod pic.twitter.com/NOYU50ZR2W
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
#AEW Unrivaled 4 @CodyRhodes
NEW IMAGES!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #ThroneBreaker #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/7vmtxXzgme
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
🔥NEW @KennyOmegamanX @AEW Unrivaled Series 4 Images!🔥
Shop now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7 or go to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite @allelitewrestling @aewontnt #WickedCoolToys #Jazwares @jazwares pic.twitter.com/Huvc6u2Tzu
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
AEW
AEW Dynamite Preview: Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up On The Road To Beach Break, Archer vs Kingston, More
Just one week before All Elite Wrestling’s Beach Break special — a fitting name in the dead of winter — the promotion returns to Daily’s Place for another episode of AEW Dynamite with another big lineup.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by a huge eight-man tag team match. The AEW World Tag Team Champions and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions will team up for the first time ever, as the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers battle The Dark Order.
After a triple threat victory earned Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman the title of The Inner Circle’s “official” tag team, the obnoxious duo will face the Varsity Blondes. Plus, the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the “Mad King” Eddie Kingston will finally settle their beef one-on-one in a highly anticipated singles match.
Also announced for tonight, Dr. Britt Baker DMD battles Shanna in a warmup before her match with Thunder Rosa at AEW Beach Break, Dax Harwood faces Jungle Boy in singles competition, and Hangman Page returns to action after turning down the Dark Order last week, taking on Ryan Nemeth.
In non-wrestling action, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear in a response to NBA legend Shaq. Plus TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting discuss their upcoming Street Fight, and Jon Moxley speaks ahead of the Beach Break main event.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 8:00 PM ET.
AEW
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
In a major milestone for the upstart Nightmare Factory, the George-based pro-wrestling school had its very first student appear on All Elite Wrestling programming this Tuesday night.
We admittedly don’t know much about newcomer Brooke Havok, who stepped into the ring against Dr. Britt Baker DMD on this week’s episode of AEW DARK. We can definitely tell you she had some killer entrance and ring gear prepared for the occasion.
The good doctor controlled most of the action, but Havok got in a few good shots, including a slap across the face that baited Dr. Baker right into a tilt-a-whirl headscissors takedown.
“This is my very first student,” Cody Rhodes tweeted ahead of the bout. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this!”
Rhodes currently operates the Nightmare Factor out of Norcross, Georgia alongside fellow AEW star QT Marshall and Carolyn Cuellari, the facility’s certified nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach.
Earlier this month the Nightmare Factory released a showcase on YouTube featuring their first round of students in some of their very first wrestling matches. Brooke Havok and another trainee by the name of Kat Spencer scored a tag team victory after driving to the ring in a Corvette.
This is my very first student – I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. (She was actually Britt’s “intern” when she shadowed tv). VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this! Brooke’s true first pro match. https://t.co/kPG7hgGZoa
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 23, 2021
AEW Revolution 2021 Officially Moved To March 7
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: FINN BALOR & KYLE O’REILLY TEAM, DUSTY CUP CONTINUES
AEW Reveals The Next Wave Of ‘Unrivaled’ Action Figures, Pre-Order Available
Two Stipulations Added To NJPW The New Beginning In Nagoya, Updated Card
Three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Layla Closes The Door On A Potential WWE Return
-
WWE2 days ago
Triple H Discusses If John Cena Will Be Involved At WWE WrestleMania 37
-
WWE1 day ago
Roman Reigns Reveals He Wants To Work With Paul Heyman For The Rest Of His Career
-
WWE2 days ago
Edge Announces Return From Injury, Will Enter 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
-
AEW23 hours ago
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
-
Impact22 hours ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/26): Eight-Man Main Event, Brian Myers vs Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona In Action
-
WWE2 days ago
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/25 Raw
-
WWE1 day ago
Triple H On A Possible Brock Lesnar Return: “Time Will Tell”