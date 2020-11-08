AEW Revolution PPV Officially Announced For February 2021

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that their next major pay-per-view event, Revolution, will take place on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The location has not been confirmed at this point, but it’s likely far too early to tell what the state of the wrestling industry will be and which venues will be usable nearly four months from now.

The 2020 AEW Revolution pay-per-view took place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL and was headlined by Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho to capture the AEW World Championship.