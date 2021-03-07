AEW
15 Teams Announced For AEW Revolution Casino Tag Team Royale
The entire All Elite Wrestling tag team division will be on display this Sunday night in a massive Casino Tag Team Royale, just one of the many marquee matches taking place live on pay-per-view at AEW Revolution.
15 teams have been officially announced for the battle royale. This is believed to be the entire field, but there is certainly nothing keeping AEW from pulling out a surprise or two should they choose to add to the already colossal bout.
Teams announced:
- Bear Country (Bronson & Beefcake)
- The Butcher & The Blade
- Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon
- The Dark Order (5 & 10)
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
- Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)
- The Gunn Club (Austin & Billy Gunn)
- Inner Circle (Ortiz & Santana)
- Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)
- Matt & Mike Sydal
- The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
- SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)
- Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)
So how does a Casino Tag Team Royale actually work?
Two teams will start the match and each of the remaining teams will enter in 90 second intervals. Competitors are eliminated when they go over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. Both members of a team must be eliminated individually, and the winners will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
So essentially, it’s a tag team Royal Rumble.
AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday, March 7 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view.
AEW Revolution Live Tonight On PPV | Final Match Card, Start Time & How To Watch
AEW Revolution
March 7, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
* * *
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Watch: B/R Live and PPV
* * *
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy
Street Fight
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin & Sting
Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy
Casino Tag Team Royale
Bear Country vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Private Party vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) vs. The Sydal Brothers vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. SCU vs. The Natural Nightmares vs. Varsity Blonds vs. Jurassic Express
The Buy-In Match
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega took to Twitter on Friday to explain the rules of his upcoming Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley, including a great hand-drawn graphic of stick figure Mox being blown up and set on fire.
Three sides of the ring ropes will be covered in barbed wire, and being sent crashing into the ropes will trigger an explosion each time. The ring itself will be surrounded by platforms covered in barbed wire that also trigger explosions.
There will be a 30-minute countdown clock on the screen throughout the match. The wrestlers (and referee) have 30 minutes to finish the match and vacate the ringside area as all the remaining explosives in and around the ring will detonate when the clock hits zero.
When a fan asked him why only three sides of the ring ropes will be covered in barbed wire, Omega clarified that “they” — presumably the company — are keeping one of the sides clear as a safety precaution, in the event of an emergency.
If you have never seen an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, I highly recommend watching the classic battle between Terry Funk and Atsushi Onita, who was featured in a video package promoting the match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Those two put their bodies through hell. The last few minutes are a beautifully choreographed mess of anxiety.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Revolution this Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
THE RULES:
-3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire.
-contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side.
-‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives)
-30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate. pic.twitter.com/vK1cZjSfHF
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021
12 Matches Announced For Tonight’s Special ‘Revolution’ Edition Of AEW DARK
All Elite Wrestling has announced the entire lineup for tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW DARK, something of a tradition during the company’s pay-per-view weekends. As per usual, the show will air at 7:00 PM ET on the official AEW YouTube page.
- Vary Morales & Labron Kozone & Dark Order’s 5 & 10
- Tesha Price vs. Thunder Rosa
- Jake St. Patrick vs. Jack Evans
- John Skyler vs. Lance Archer
- Pentagon Jr. vs. Azriel
- Natural Nightmares vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Gunn Club vs. D3 & M’Badu
- Leila Grey vs. Tay Conti
- Angel Fashion & Fuego del Sol vs. Ricky Starks & Brian Cage
- JD Drake vs. Chuck Taylor
- Bear Country vs. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin
- Chaos Project vs. Matt & Mike Sydal
Tomorrow on a special Saturday edition of #AEWDark, we have 12 matches set featuring Thunder Rosa, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, The Natural Nightmares, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark tomorrow night at 7/6c on https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/OWEPTljZqa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
