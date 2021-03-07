The entire All Elite Wrestling tag team division will be on display this Sunday night in a massive Casino Tag Team Royale, just one of the many marquee matches taking place live on pay-per-view at AEW Revolution.

15 teams have been officially announced for the battle royale. This is believed to be the entire field, but there is certainly nothing keeping AEW from pulling out a surprise or two should they choose to add to the already colossal bout.

Teams announced:

Bear Country (Bronson & Beefcake)

The Butcher & The Blade

Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon

The Dark Order (5 & 10)

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix)

The Gunn Club (Austin & Billy Gunn)

Inner Circle (Ortiz & Santana)

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Matt & Mike Sydal

The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall)

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

So how does a Casino Tag Team Royale actually work?

Two teams will start the match and each of the remaining teams will enter in 90 second intervals. Competitors are eliminated when they go over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. Both members of a team must be eliminated individually, and the winners will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

So essentially, it’s a tag team Royal Rumble.

AEW Revolution takes place this Sunday, March 7 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view.